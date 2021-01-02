Gaming Guru

<a href='http://ad.casinocity.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aae8c64d&cb=0.344134680118' target='_blank'><img src='http://ad.casinocity.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=0.344134680118&n=aae8c64d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Craps is a great casino game. It is a social game. Players cheer for other players to make their point (because it is also their point).Craps also has a seemingly unlimited number of possible bets. There are pass line bets, don’t pass bets, as well as come and don’t come bets. But that is only the beginning. There are field bets and hardway bets. There are hop bets, whirl (or world) bets. There are “yo” (11) bets and “any craps” bets. Some tables even have bets on hitting the numbers 2 through 6, or 8 through 12, or all of them before rolling a 7.Talk about action and excitement! No other casino game can match craps for the variety of bets and the action. No wonder it is so popular.As with most casino games, people are always trying to find a reliable way to beat the game. Betting systems are among the most popular methods of attempting to beat the game of craps.All betting systems have the same common theme – either bet more when you win or bet more when you lose. A large majority are the latter.When I was fairly new to the game, I had a friend who told me about a fool-proof way of beating the game. His system was based on the fact that there are 36 possible outcomes when rolling two dice, and only one of these outcomes is the number 12. That means that the 12 occurs once every 36 rolls on average.His betting system went like this:• Count the number of consecutive rolls where 12 is not the number.• Since the number 12 should occur once every 36 rolls of the dice, when there have been 36 rolls without a 12 showing, the 12 is “due.”• After there have been 36 rolls without a 12 showing make a one unit bet on the 12 hopping. This is a one roll bet on the 12 showing on the next roll that normally pays 30-to-1.• If it wins, take your winnings, take the bet down, and start another count of rolls without a 12.• If it loses, double the bet.• When the bet wins, collect the winnings take the bet down and start another count of rolls without a 12.This system worked for a while (as do most betting systems). However, as with all casino bets, there is a maximum on the amount that can be bet. My friend reached that maximum more than once. When that happened, the results were devastating. It doesn’t take long for a $1 bet to become very large. The list below shows sample bet sizes and the total amount lost:• Bet Number, Bet Amount, Total Lost• 1, $1, $1• 2, $2, $3• 3, $4, $7• 4, $8, $15• 5, $16, $31• 6, $32, $63• 7, $64, $127• 8, $128, $255• 9, $256, $511• 10, $500, $1011 - * The table limit was $500It only takes 10 losses in a row to wipe out a bankroll of over $1000. When the number only occurs once every 36 rolls on average, it doesn’t take much of a deviation to go 46 times without a 12 showing.My friend adapted and started waiting until the 12 hadn’t shown in 50 rolls. Unfortunately, with the same results. Even waiting for 50 rolls before starting the betting sequence did not produce enough wins to overcome the times it did not show for 60 rolls total.Not only that, he found it was extremely boring waiting for 50 rolls before he could place a bet.He found out the hard way that betting systems simply do not work in the game of craps. The only way to gain an edge is to master dice control. It is difficult – extremely difficult. Most people do not have the patience or skill to become good enough to have an edge. Still, it is the only way that I know.Betting systems don’t work and dice control is very difficult. What is a savvy craps player to do?My advice is to bet smart and bet small. By betting smart, (meaning making only bets with a low house edge) you maximize your chances of becoming a winner. If you are not a winner, you lose the least amount possible.By betting small, the low house edge bets work on a smaller amount which reduces the losses. This allows your bankroll to last longer so you can enjoy the game longer.Don’t be taken in by the easy wins promised by betting system proponents. These systems ultimately do not work. If you cannot develop an edge with a controlled throw, bet smart and bet low.May all your wins be swift and large, and your losses be slow and small.Jerry “Stickman”Jerry “Stickman” is an expert in craps, blackjack and video poker and advantage slot machine play. He is a regular contributor to top gaming magazines. You can contact Jerry “Stickman” at stickmanjerry@aol.com