Gaming Guru

[Many gambling pundits advocate betting progressions as a method to increase winnings – or conversely to reduce losses. This advice work for the game of craps if the shooter is a controlled shooter. This means the shooter can reduce the occurrence of 7’s or increase the occurrence of other point numbers from random.Against a random shooter, there is no betting method that will improve the lot of the gambler at a craps table. The gambler will lose as the math dictates.This is the third in a series of four articles directed at the true advantage players of the game of craps. Those who through dice control can gain an advantage against the casino.}So far, we have looked at three different strategies designed to put more money on the table – and therefore win more money at the table. We looked at the very simple, yet very powerful up-a-unit progression. This progression adds one unit to the bet each time the number hits. We also looked at the press-and-pull (and the pull-and-press variant). The press-and-pull progression alternates between pressing the place bet when the number hits and pulling the profits when it hits, whereas the pull-and-press pulls one hit of profit first and then alternates between pressing and pulling.All of these progressions minimize risk but also provide a powerful method to maximize your profits in an easy to manage way. There are times when you may want to be more aggressive. This could be when a thrower has surpassed twenty throws without a seven-out. By now you have a tidy sum in profits locked up in your chip rail. You are betting the casinos money. It is time to go for the gold.What do you do? The press-and-pull progression is powerful, but another progression is even more powerful, though a little more difficult to manage. By increasing your bet by one half the current bet, you average more money on the table – and more profits when the numbers hit. The math required to calculate the increase can cause you to lose focus while shooting, so I do not recommend this if you are shooting. Use it on another careful shooter, or when you already have a large profit from the current shooter.The lists that follow compare several progressions for a $10 player ($12 bet on the 6 or 8).· Up-a-minimum-unit increases the bet by $6 each time the number hits.· Up-a-betting-unit increases the bet by the starting bet size ($12) each time the number hits.· Pull-and-Press alternates pulling the profit with pressing the bet.· Press-and-pull alternates pressing the bet with pulling the profits.· Press-(Approximately)-1/2-the-bet increases the bet by about one-half the current bet each time the number hits.Up-a-Minimum-Unit:Number of Hits, Amount Bet, Win, Accumulated Win0 - $12, -- , -$121 - $12, $8, -$42 - $18, $15, $113 - $24, $22, $334 - $30, $29, $625 - $36, $36, $986 - $42, $43, $1417 - $48, $50, $1918 - $54, $57, $2489 - $60, $64, $31210 - $66, $71, $38311 - $72, $78, $46112 - $78, $85, $54613 - $84, $92, $638Up-a-Betting-Unit:Number of Hits, Amount Bet, Win, Accumulated Win0 - $12, -- , -$121 - $12, $2, -$102 - $24, $16, $63 - $36, $30, $364 - $48, $44, $805 - $60, $58, $1386 - $72, $72, $2107 - $84, $86, $2968 - $96, $100, $3969 - $108, $114, $51010 - $120, $128, $63811 - $132, $142, $78012 - $144, $156, $93613 - $156, $170, $1106Pull and Press:Number of Hits, Amount Bet, Win, Accumulated Win0 - $12, -- , -$121 (Pull) - $12, $14, $22 (Press) - $12, $2, $43 (Pull) - $24, $28, $324 (Press) - $24, $4, $365 (Pull) - $48, $56, $926 (Press) - $48, $8, $1007 (Pull) - $96, $112, $2128 (Press) - $96, $16, $2289 (Pull) - $192, $224, $45210 (Press) - $192, $32, $48411 (Pull) - $384, $448, $93212 (Press) - $384, $64, $99613 (Pull) - $768, $896, $1890Press and Pull:Number of Hits, Amount Bet, Win, Accumulated Win0 - $12, -- , -$121 (Press) - $12, $2, $-102 (Pull) - $24, $28, $183 (Press) - $24, $4, $224 (Pull) - $48, $56, $785 (Press) - $48, $8, $866 (Pull) - $96, $112, $1987 (Press) - $96, $16, $2148 (Pull) - $192, $224, $4389 (Press) - $192, $32, $47010 (Pull) - $384, $448, $91811 (Press) - $384, $64, $98212 (Pull) - $768, $896, $187813 (Press) - $768, $126, $2006Press (Approximately) Half the Bet:Number of Hits, Amount Bet, Win, Accumulated Win0 - $12, -- , -$121 - $12, $8, -$42 - $18, $9, $53 - $30, $17, $224 - $48, $32, $545 - $72, $48, $1026 - $108, $72, $1747 - $162, $105, $2798 - $246, $161, $4409 - $372, $248, $68810 - $558, $369, $105711 - $840, $560, $161712 - $1260, $840, $245713 - $1890, $1005, $3462The above lists show that pressing approximately half your bet will win the most money if a number is hit more than eight times. The more times beyond this that you hit a number the more quickly this method pays off compared to the others. But, also notice that at seven or fewer hits, the up-a-betting-unit out performs it. That is one reason why you may want to save the press-a-half-bet strategy until you are well into a roll and have hit numbers many times. That is where the power of this strategy pays off.This article has reviewed the simple and powerful up-a-minimum-unit and up-a-betting-unit strategies, the slightly more powerful pull-and-press and press-and-pull strategies, and the still more powerful press-1/2-bet strategy.The first four strategies are good in virtually all situations. They use winnings to up the amount bet while still adding to the growing profits in the chip rack. They are also simple to execute.The up-a-minimum-unit and up-a-betting-unit require absolutely no thinking. The player simply says “take my bet up by $6, please” (for the 6 or 8), or “take my bet up a unit, please” when the number hits. Nothing changes in the shooter’s actions or words, allowing full attention to be placed on the act of shooting.With every hit, the pull-and-press and press-and-pull strategies require the shooter to check the position of an indicator chip in the chip rack to decide whether to press or pull, and then flip the chip to the opposite direction to prepare for the next hit. While these actions are straightforward, the is a certain amount of distraction and thinking involved. This raises the possibility that the shooter could lose concentration.The press-1/2-bet strategy, while being the most powerful, also requires the most thinking in order to determine the size of the next bet. It is best used after having already collected on several hits, if at all.You can choose whatever strategy you like when betting your money at the craps tables. I prefer the less exciting but much steadier up-a-unit strategy when risking my hard-earned wagering capital. This strategy allows me the best chance of staying in the zone and continuing the winning roll.The next article will look at combining the pressing of bets with regressing bets.Well, that is all for this time. But remember, if you lend someone $20 and never see that person again, it was probably worth it.May all your wins be swift and large, and your losses be slow and small.Jerry “Stickman”Jerry “Stickman” is an expert in craps, blackjack and video poker and advantage slot machine play. He is a regular contributor to top gaming magazines. You can contact Jerry “Stickman” at stickmanjerry@aol.com